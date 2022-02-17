ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College sophomore forward Trevor Trost recently accomplished something that has only been done just once before in Mustang basketball history.
Trost became the second player to tally up 1,000 points and 500 rebounds during his career at Western Wyoming.
“It feels good. I’ve come a long way in my couple years here. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and teammates,” said Trost on his milestone.
He credits his hard work in practice to the success he and the Mustangs have had on the court. In Trost’s first year at Western Wyoming, the Mustangs won the NJCAA Region IX for only the second time in program history.
Western Wyoming head coach Steven Soza called the three remaining players of that championship roster, which includes Trost, “staples” to the Mustang basketball program.
“Dayne (Prim), Tray (Pierce) and Trevor have been a staple to our program the past three years. The success we’ve had at Western Wyoming wouldn’t be possible without those three – especially Trevor,” Soza said.
“He came back last year after being committed to Chaminade and became the leader that we needed to help mold some freshmen. He’s done a great job this year, taking everybody and pushing them in practice and off the court to help them become better players and better people.”
Leadership has been one of the things Trost has seen grow during his time at Western Wyoming.
“Leadership is a big thing for me. When we made a Region IX championship run, it was easy to be a follower because we had sophomore leadership. The last couple of years, I’ve had to learn to become a leader and being more diverse in my game because the longer you are somewhere the more opportunities opponents have to learn your game so you have to learn how to do different things,” he said.
Soza said Trost is an unselfish player, which allows his teammates to move more freely without the basketball in certain game situations.
“His ability to stretch out defense by shooting the ball and his passing abilities have made him a team favorite because they know that if they get open, Trevor’s an unselfish individual and will find them regardless of where they’re at,” Soza said.
This season, Trost is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The Mustangs are currently 24-3 overall this season and have an 8-1 record in NJCAA Region IX play.