Sheriff John Grossnickle all smiles with his wife Patricia, celebrating his win over Chris Sutton on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

SWEETWATER COUNTY – It was a triumphant night as incumbent John Grossnickle beat his opponent Chris Sutton by taking the seat again as Sweetwater County Sheriff.

According to the unofficial results, Grossnickle won with 8,944 votes. Sutton received 2,860 votes; there were a total of 36 write-in votes cast. 

