SWEETWATER COUNTY – It was a triumphant night as incumbent John Grossnickle beat his opponent Chris Sutton by taking the seat again as Sweetwater County Sheriff.
According to the unofficial results, Grossnickle won with 8,944 votes. Sutton received 2,860 votes; there were a total of 36 write-in votes cast.
“Winning this election is huge,” said Grossnickle. “For years, we’ve made so many improvements and accomplishments and we plan to do more.”
He added, “We’ve grown as a department and our goal is to be the best in the state. It makes our entire state better when we work with different community partners and that’s what we plan to keep doing.”
During his time in office, in the midst of the pandemic, there were certain tasks that he ran on the first time that they were still able to accomplish such as the reorganization of the agency and updating the policy and procedure manual since it hadn’t been updated since 2007.
An Internet Crimes Against Children detective has also been implemented as well.
Grossnickle expressed interest in starting a cadet program for the school too.
Most recently, a detention center dog therapy program was introduced to the Sweetwater County detention center. It’s purpose is to help juveniles with mental health issues and behavioral problems.
“It’s the first of its kind in Wyoming,” said Grossnickle at a current board of commissioners meeting.
During his campaign, Grossnickle told the Rocket Miner that over the time of his campaign, the sheriff’s office has been able to implement a program that prioritizes the safety of children in and out of school.
“We’ve been working on it since the end of the last school year but we have implemented it this school year. It’s called the Guardian Program,” Grossnickle said. “There’s a deputy assigned to each school within Sweetwater County School District No. 1. Our other two are in Sweetwater County School District No. 2.
“They’re able to go into the schools, see what’s going on and talk with the administration and the students. They’re not necessarily a school resource officer that is there all the time.
"However, they’re assigned to a specific school and when they go in, the kids know who they are and so does the administration. We keep that relationship going.”