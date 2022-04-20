ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Faith Brandt has spent many hours working toward and eventually achieving the Congressional Medal.
The Congressional Award’s origin dates back to 1979, according to congressionalaward.org.
The United States Congress established the award to “recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people.”
“It began as a bipartisan effort in both the United Stated Senate and the House of Representatives.”
The program is open for those between the ages of 14-24 in the United States.
In order to receive the Congressional Award, students work towards earning their Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals.
Each of the levels has participants achieving goals in the following areas: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration.
To earn the Bronze Medal, participants have to reach 100 hours of voluntary public service; 50 hours in personal development; 50 hours of physical fitness; a two day/one night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
In order to earn the Silver Medal, participants have to reach 200 hours of voluntary public service; 100 hours of personal development; 100 hours of physical fitness; a three day/ two night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
For those working to earn the Gold Medal, participants have to reach 400 hours of voluntary public service; 200 hours of personal development; 200 hours of physical fitness; a five day/four night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
Brandt said that she began the process of working toward achieving the Congressional Award due to hearing about it from friends that had already started on it.
Brandt reached the Bronze Medal during her freshman year.
“I was a freshman in high school when I heard about it from some friends of mine. I went to a meeting at the library where they were discussing it and started getting involved by participating in little volunteer events,” Brandt said. “Later on, I started volunteering at the hospital all summer long when I was around 14.”
For Silver and Gold, it took Brandt a little over a year to reach each of them.
“They have certain due dates for the paperwork to be submitted if you want your medal. I got my Silver Medal junior year of high school,” Brandt said. “Due to COVID-19, they sent it in the mail because they couldn’t hold the ceremony.”
Brandt said that volunteering at the high school national rodeo allowed her to get a significant amount of her volunteer hours completed in order to get the Silver Medal.
“That was definitely the biggest opportunity. There were a lot of us there and it was just so much fun,” Brandt said.
According to Brandt, putting in all of her volunteer hours allowed her to see how much work goes into putting events on.
“It really showed me how important volunteering is. We have a small town and community so we wouldn’t be able to have these fun events without the help from volunteers.”
Baking and cooking were the prominent activities chosen by Brandt in order to complete her personal development hours.
“For one of the medals, I chose to cook for my family 2-3 times a week. That helped me learn how to make dinner and things like that,” Brandt said. “Recently, I took up baking and decorating cakes for family, friends and parties. It was a lot of fun. I liked gaining those new skills and learning things on my own.”
Brandt also got the chance to plan a trip to complete some of her hours for the expedition/exploration category to complete one of the medals.
“I got the chance to go up to Pinedale for a couple of days to learn how to snowboard,” Brandt said. “Because of that trip, it became one of my favorite things to do. The excursions really push you to do new things.”
Recently, Brandt received her Gold Medal during a ceremony in Cheyenne. Along with the other students who achieved all three medals, Brand will receive her Congressional Award during a future ceremony.
For students considering making the choice to start the process of working toward the Congressional Medal, Brandt said that she would encourage them to jump into it.
“Just go do it. It gives you a great opportunity to give back to the community.”
After graduation, Brandt plans to attend a college in St. George, Utah, to work toward a career in the health field.