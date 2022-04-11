ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School junior Hudson Garner has put in the work to reach the achievement of earning Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals in order reach his goal of the Congressional Award.
The Congressional Award’s origin dates back to 1979, according to congressionalaward.org.
The United States Congress established the award to “recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people.”
“It began as a bipartisan effort in both the United Stated Senate and the House of Representatives.”
The program is open for those between the ages of 14-24 in the United States
In order to receive the Congressional Award, students work towards earning their Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals.
Each of the levels has participants achieving goals in the following areas: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration.
To earn the Bronze Medal, participants have to reach 100 hours of voluntary public service; 50 hours in personal development; 50 hours of physical fitness; a two day/one night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
In order to earn the Silver Medal, participants have to reach 200 hours of voluntary public service; 100 hours of personal development; 100 hours of physical fitness; a three day/ two night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
For those working to earn the Gold Medal, participants have to reach 400 hours of voluntary public service; 200 hours of personal development; 200 hours of physical fitness; a five day/four night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
Garner said that he started the process of working toward the Congressional Award in the eighth grade.
“My friend Megan had already started the process and that’s where my mom heard about it,” Garner said. “So, that’s when I decided I wanted to get involved with it.”
In order to complete some of his volunteer hours, Garner said that one specific event helped out a lot to get the hours in.
“It was a lot easier to get my hours in when they had the national high school rodeo finals here in town. I got the chance to volunteer during the weeklong event,” Garner said.
“I also got some of my hours in helping out with the younger teams at the baseball field. I got a few hours for helping to coach a little league team.”
Garner said that he was also able to use baseball to help get in his personal development hours to achieve the Gold Medal.
“For Gold, I worked to get my batting average from like a 200 to around a 300. So, I would just go to extra practices or lift weights on the side. That’s how I got the hours in.”
Along with baseball, being involved in student council also aided Garner in the completion of his hours.
“I’m really involved in student council. I’m also on the state student council; I’m actually vice president. So, that definitely helped a lot with getting my hours in.”
According to Garner, it took him around seven months to reach the Bronze Medal and around one year to reach the requirements for the Silver Medal.
“Reaching the Gold Medal was a little weird because of COVID-19,” Garner said. “I was supposed to do it last year but because of the pandemic, I couldn’t really get my hours in. So, really it took me two years to meet the requirements for the Gold Medal.”
Recently, Garner along with other students who achieved the Gold Medal, got the opportunity to receive them in Cheyenne.
“It was a really cool experience. After the meet-and-greet with the other medal recipients, we got to meet the governor and one of the senators,” Garner said. “After that, we went into the ceremony where they gave us our medals.”
Out of all of the public service hours Garner completed, he said that he really enjoyed the time he spent volunteering at events that were held at the events complex.
“I really liked getting to help people at the events I volunteered at. It was nice being out there directly helping out my community,” Garner said “Through the process, I’ve learned that I am definitely a people person. I thought that I was a little more introverted. However, once I started getting around people and talking to them, I really enjoyed it.”
For most of the trips in the expedition/exploration category, Garner said that he went mostly on camping trips to reach the required hours.
“They couldn’t all be the same but the planning had to be all done by me. I had to plan out the activities, travel and everything done on the trip,” Garner said. “It definitely showed me how much actually goes into planning a vacation and what all goes into it.”
Garner said that he would encourage students to look into it and consider working toward earning the Congressional Award.
“I would say just do it if you can. You get to meet new people, have new experiences and gain contacts when getting your hours completed,” Garner said.