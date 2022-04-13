ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Karli Nelson spent a portion of her high school career working toward and eventually achieving a specific goal: the Congressional Award.
The Congressional Award’s origin dates back to 1979, according to congressionalaward.org.
The United States Congress established the award to “recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people.”
“It began as a bipartisan effort in both the United Stated Senate and the House of Representatives.”
The program is open for those between the ages of 14-24 in the United States
In order to receive the Congressional Award, students work towards earning their Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals.
Each of the levels has participants achieving goals in the following areas: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration.
To earn the Bronze Medal, participants have to reach 100 hours of voluntary public service; 50 hours in personal development; 50 hours of physical fitness; a two day/one night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
In order to earn the Silver Medal, participants have to reach 200 hours of voluntary public service; 100 hours of personal development; 100 hours of physical fitness; a three day/ two night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
For those working to earn the Gold Medal, participants have to reach 400 hours of voluntary public service; 200 hours of personal development; 200 hours of physical fitness; a five day/four night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
After having an older brother go through the process of working toward the award, Nelson decided that she also wanted to achieve it.
“I was in the eighth grade when I started the process,” Nelson said. “It took me about a year to reach each medal.”
Recently, Nelson received her Gold Medal during a ceremony in Cheyenne.
“It was a really awesome experience. It was cool seeing other students get their medals, too.”
In order to get her personal development hours in for one of her medals, Nelson worked on the ACT.
“I was able to do a study class to help get those hours in. I also did some driving for my personal development hours,” Nelson said. “Due to the pandemic, there wasn’t much else to do.”
Nelson said that in order to complete her volunteer hours, she did a lot of volunteering through her school district.
“I volunteered when the high school national rodeo was here. I also got to volunteer during the fair,” Nelson said. “I got to meet a lot of different people while getting my volunteer hours in.”
Nelson also got the chance to plan a trip to complete her hours for the expedition/exploration category.
“We went up to Fremont Lake in Pinedale for a camping trip,” Nelson said. “My whole family went and we did some fishing and paddleboarding on the trip. It was a fun experience.”
For Nelson, she was able to learn a lot through the experience of planning out an entire trip.
“It can be kind of difficult. It’s definitely not as easy as it looks,” Nelson said. “You really have to put some time into it in order to plan it out.”
Nelson said that going through the process of achieving each of the medals has helped her to come out of her shell.
“At the beginning, I was really shy. I didn’t really want to talk to people. However, I learned that it’s just part of life and you have to learn to talk to people,” Nelson said.
Nelson also said that she would encourage other students thinking about starting the process to go through with it.
“Just have fun with it. Don’t make it a burden,” Nelson said. “Enjoy it, meet new people and make the most out of it.”
Along with the other students who achieved all three medals, Nelson will receive her Congressional Award during a future ceremony.
Following graduation, Nelson plans to attend the University of Wyoming to study criminal justice.