ROCK SPRINGS — Local Rock Springs High School student Megan Zotti has worked the majority of her high school career toward one specific achievement: the Congressional Award.
Upon starting the process her freshman year, Zotti worked to obtain the award by first successfully earning the Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals.
The Congressional Award’s origin dates back to 1979, according to congressionalaward.org.
The United States Congress established the award to “recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people.”
“It began as a bipartisan effort in both the United Stated Senate and the House of Representatives.”
The program is open for those between the ages of 14-24 in the United States
In order to receive the Congressional Award, students work towards earning their Bronze, Silver and Gold Medals.
Each of the levels has participants achieving goals in the following areas: voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and expedition/exploration.
To earn the Bronze Medal, participants have to reach 100 hours of voluntary public service; 50 hours in personal development; 50 hours of physical fitness; a two day/one night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
In order to earn the Silver Medal, participants have to reach 200 hours of voluntary public service; 100 hours of personal development; 100 hours of physical fitness; a three day/ two night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
For those working to earn the Gold Medal, participants have to reach 400 hours of voluntary public service; 200 hours of personal development; 200 hours of physical fitness; a five day/four night trip for the expedition/exploration category.
Zotti said that you are able to work at your own pace and there isn’t a minimum grade point average that a participant has to maintain.
“For me, the physical fitness hours were easy because I’m involved in volleyball and baseball, Zotti said. “The volunteer hours were probably the hardest part but I’m glad I was able to get them done.”
In order to help complete her volunteer hours for one of her medals, Zotti volunteered during the high school rodeo.
“Before I started this process, there were a lot of volunteer opportunities around the area that I didn’t know about,” Zotti said. “It’s cool to see how the community runs off of volunteer work in some areas. It’s probably not something you’d discover unless you are getting involved and volunteering.”
In order to complete part of her hours for the Gold Medal, Zotti got the opportunity to volunteer with the American Legion’s baseball team.
“I was out at the field a lot helping with banners and stuff like that. It was cool to be able to see everything that went along with it.”
“Personal development hours can be completed by making meals for your family, driving or learning a new sport; something that will help to develop your character.”
Due to the pandemic, the timeline of Zotti receiving her award was hindered.
“I completed the qualifications last year but due to COVID-19, the ceremony where we receive our Gold Medals was postponed. So my two friends that completed their qualifications, along with myself, waited to turn our paperwork in this year in order to get the chance to go to Washington, D.C. for the ceremony.”
During the lengthy process, Zotti said that she has learned quite a bit about herself.
“This experience has taught me a lot. It’s helped me to figure out what I want to do in the future and how I’d like to continue to do volunteer work,” Zotti said. “The main takeaway is that nothing is able to run by itself. There is always a need and opportunity for people in the community to get involved and volunteer.”
For those wishing to go through the process of earning the Congressional Award, Zotti said that they should remember to take it slow and enjoy the journey.
“Don’t rush getting your hours in. Don’t try and get all of your hours in for all three medals done in one year,” Zotti said. “Try to take it all in and enjoy the process because it is a really cool experience.”
“Volunteer work wasn’t something that I looked at very fondly in the beginning but I definitely have an appreciation for it now.”
Zotti said that completing the process was made a lot easier due to being able to do it alongside her friends.
“Having friends go through it with me made it easier because I had someone to lean on and talk through stuff with. We were also able to complete some of our volunteer hours together so it was definitely a lot of fun.”
After graduation, Zotti plans on attending college and selecting a major that will allow her to help people.