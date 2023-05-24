ROCK SPRINGS – Friends, family and community members came together on Monday, May 22, to celebrate the graduation of the Black Butte High School (BBHS) class of 2023.
The graduating class consisted of the 24 following seniors:
...The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Flood Advisory for the following river in Wyoming... Green River near La Barge affecting Sweetwater and Lincoln Counties. .Above normal temperatures continue through the week with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially Thursday and Friday. Therefore, active snowmelt persists in the mountains increasing river levels on tributaries feeding the Green River around La Barge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The fast-moving water may have eroded the soil beneath the bank. Also, do not attempt to swim in the river, as the water is swift and cold. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/riverton. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Green River near La Barge. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding of low lying agricultural land next to gage. At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Nearby homes begin to see high water. Fields south of town around the gaging station have ponded water (less than 1 foot deep). At 9.5 feet, Sublette County Road 318 south LaBarge to gas fields has standing water over it. Lowland flooding becomes more severe and more widespread. At 10.0 feet, Nearby homes begin to see high water. Sublette County Road 318 south of town (to gas fields and gaging station) is nearly underwater at this stage. Whalen Road near LaBarge has up to 2 feet of water running over it. Widespread severe flooding of low lying agricultural land and all roads near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 PM MDT Tuesday, May 23, the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain on a steady climb to around 8.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then remain nearly steady between about 8.2 and 8.4 feet into the Memorial Day holiday weekend. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
ROCK SPRINGS – Friends, family and community members came together on Monday, May 22, to celebrate the graduation of the Black Butte High School (BBHS) class of 2023.
The graduating class consisted of the 24 following seniors:
- Harris Blair
- Serenitie Bradley
- Tatumn Chavez
- Emily Christie
- Taysum Cutler
- Erin Darlington
- Daygen Dickinson
- Trinity Fernandez
- Maelynn Fitchorn
- Kenidee Fullmer
- Elise Hansen
- Skylynn Harmon
- Aubrey Hymas
- Isabelle Lloyd
- Brooklyn Norwick
- Bethanie Petersen
- Hayden Rodgers
- Shane Ryan
- Rylan Shaw
- Braydon Sherbeyn
- Cade Smith
- Jesse Smith
- Landyn Story
- Torrance Walton
Of the 24 graduates, Tatumn Chavez, Emily Christie, Taysum Cutler, Elise Hansen, Skylynn Harmon, Isabelle Lloyd, Brooklyn Norwick and Landyn Story graduated with honors.
Because of the relatively small graduating class size, each senior got the opportunity to choose one or more person that is special to them to present them with their diplomas. As each of the graduates crossed the stage, a mix of family members, friends and even teachers greeted them with their diplomas on the special occasion.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.