ROCK SPRINGS — Two local high school students stepped up to lend a helping hand for a project depicting the ways drunk driving can negatively impact those who are affected by it.
Rock Springs High School seniors Levi Tyhurst and Lucus Johnson got the opportunity to work alongside Community Service Officer Ken Lorimer and Sandy Lake from the Sweetwater district Attorney’s Office on a special project for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).
They helped record “Marlene’s Story.” In 1985, Marlene was hit by a drunk driver while walking.
Tyhurst and Johnson both take part in the Fire and Law Leadership Academy at Rock Springs High School.
“The academy allows sophomores, juniors and seniors at the high school to explore a lot of career options,” Johnson said. “We get the opportunity learn a lot of different things like forensics, criminal justice, finances and things like that. We also get the chance to go on field trips in the community to places like the fire department and the courthouse.”
The opportunity to work on the project came due to being students in the academy.
“Our teacher asked if we would help make the video for the Rock Springs Police Department,” Tyhurst said. “We said yes and we just started the project from there.”
“We met with Officer Lorimer at city hall to start working on the project. While we helped work on the video, we learned that Marlene had a lot of challenges after getting hit by the drunk driver,” Johnson said.
Tyhurst and Johnson shot end edited the footage of Marlene telling her story.
“The project took a couple of weeks to finish. We got to meet with Marlene and her sister while she told us her story.”
Tyhurst and Johnson said that they started to truly understand the negative effects that come with drunk driving.
“One thing that I took away from the whole process was how much drunk driving actually affects those that are involved,” Tyhurst said. “You can hear about it but you don’t truly see it until it’s right there in front of you.”
“It’s easy to read something about the dangers of drunk driving and not really understand the impact,” Johnson said. “I feel like once you meet someone that has truly been affected by it, you start to really understand it.”
Both Tyhurst and Johnson said that being in the Fire and Law Leadership Academy has taught them the importance of volunteering and helping out in the community whenever possible.
“Going into the academy sophomore year, we knew that community service was going to be a requirement,” Tyhurst said. “However, I don’t think a lot of us were really prepared to take it on. Although, once we started getting involved, I personally enjoyed being more active in the community and helping out.
“It’s a lot more fun that you would actually think.”
Johnson said, “More people should definitely consider volunteering in our community. Even if you feel like you can’t do it a whole bunch, every bit counts. You can really tell that it makes a difference.”