Council member Keaton West has served on the city council since 2019 in Ward IV and was honored during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pictured from left to right are West's wife, Dana, Keaton West, his son, Kashton and Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, marked the final meeting for Mayor Tim Kaumo and council members David Halter, Tim Savage and Keaton West.

Each of them were recognized for their years of service and were awarded with a plaque.

