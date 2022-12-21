...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow showers are
forecast late this morning through the afternoon. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch, possibly 3 inches in some
locations. Winds gusting as high 40 to 60 mph. For the Wind
Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 40 to 50 below zero.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, Now until 8 PM MST. For
the Wind Chill Warning, from 11 PM Tonight until 8 AM MST
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combinations of strong wind gusts
with snow and blowing snow Today will create hazardous
conditions across southwest into southern Wyoming, especially
those travelling along Interstate 80 and Highway 30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Council member Keaton West has served on the city council since 2019 in Ward IV and was honored during the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pictured from left to right are West's wife, Dana, Keaton West, his son, Kashton and Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo.
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, marked the final meeting for Mayor Tim Kaumo and council members David Halter, Tim Savage and Keaton West.
Each of them were recognized for their years of service and were awarded with a plaque.
Halted said that he was grateful for his time spent serving on city council. He served in Ward III for three terms.
“I ran for council to be a participating member of society and to do good for the city. I felt like I’ve done that,” Halter said. “The constituents have voted me in three times and I do appreciate that, but it’s time to move on.”
West has served on the city council since 2019 in Ward IV. West was elected to the Sweetwater County Commission during the 2022 General Election and will begin serving in that role.
“I would like to say thanks to the city employees and the councilors. Part of serving on the council is meeting with people and building new relationships. It’s hard to kind of recognize that when most of what we do here, we can never satisfy both sides,” West said. “I appreciate all of those who are involved.
Additionally, West took time to thank his family.
“It’s been a wild ride over the past four years. I’ll miss it. I’ll miss working with a lot of you guys. I’m looking forward to this next adventure at the county,” he said.
Council member Savage was not present at the meeting.
Kaumo was also honored for the three terms he has spent as mayor of Rock Springs.
“I wish the best for the city. I wish the best for you all moving forward. I wish the best for Mayor Mickelson,” Kaumo said. “He’s going to do a fine job. He understands the vision and I wish him well as he leads our city into the next four years.”
He also said, “I have to thank the voters that continually supported me for three different terms as mayor. That says a lot. I wish you all well. I know that the city is in good hands. We don’t take each other for granted; we work together as one team.
“I can honestly say that I’ve enjoyed the ride, but it’s time to ride off into a different sunset. So, thank you very much.”