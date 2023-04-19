Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson signed a proclamation declaring April 23 – 29 as National Library week during the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 18. Pictured from left to right are youth services librarian at the Rock Springs Library, Sunny Hobbs, Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson and assistant library director at White Mountain Library, Michelle Krmpotich.
ROCK SPRINGS - - Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson signed a proclamation declaring April 23 – 29 as National Library week during the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
The youth services librarian at the Rock Springs Library, Sunny Hobbs, and assistant library director at White Mountain Library, Michelle Krmpotich, were present at the meeting to give some updates and information about Library Week.
“We’re excited to tell you that we’re doing incredibly well,” Hobbs said. “Our program attendance has nearly doubled this year, compared to where we were last year. Our circulation stats are showing the same thing.”
Hobbs added that the libraries are up almost 20,000 items that are being circulated compared to the previous year.
“One of the things that we’re very excited about is that our board took a lot of time this year to review some policies to ensure that our library is full of materials that cover a very diverse spectrum of items,” she said. “Also, that made sure that parents knew that they are in the driver’s seat as far as their minor children and the items that they check out.
“Also, that our library 100% supports the intellectual freedom, as guaranteed by the First Amendment rights.”
As Library Week kicks off, Krmpotich said that it is an annual celebration that recognizes the role that libraries and librarians play in their communities.
This year’s Library Week theme is “There’s more to the story.”
“Along with books for individuals of all ages, we offer digital books, audio books, streaming movies and music through our online services,” Krmpotich said. “We also have databases with forms and training videos to help our community businesses.
“White Mountain Library is home to a seed library. Anyone can stop by and select seed packets for their garden for free.”
Krmpotich added that the Rock Springs Library is home to the Children’s Discovery Center, which is a hands-on interactive mini children’s museum.
“The museum was put together with volunteer time and funds. The library system is also home to the Community Fine Arts Center and an art gallery that is free to visit,” she said. “The Green River Library and the White Mountain Library also have art galleries that feature artwork by local artists.
“The Green River Library checks out items such as games, puzzles and American Girl dolls. We would like to encourage everyone to visit their libraries next week during National Library Week and see all that we have to offer.”
The Rock Springs Library is located at 400 C St.
The White Mountain Library is located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive.
The Green River Library is located at 300 N. 1st E. St.