Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson signed a proclamation declaring April 23 – 29 as National Library week during the city council meeting on Tuesday, April 18. Pictured from left to right are youth services librarian at the Rock Springs Library, Sunny Hobbs, Rock Springs Mayor Max Mickelson and assistant library director at White Mountain Library, Michelle Krmpotich.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips

The youth services librarian at the Rock Springs Library, Sunny Hobbs, and assistant library director at White Mountain Library, Michelle Krmpotich, were present at the meeting to give some updates and information about Library Week.

