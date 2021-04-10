SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Breann Cherie Vanepps, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested April 9 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; and possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Cody Dee Adams, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested April 9 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, third offense within 10 years.
