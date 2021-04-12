SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Saul Velasco, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested April 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Albert Kent Dewailly, 61, of Green River was arrested April 11 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
James Ray Dane, 41, of Green River was arrested April 11 for alleged public intoxication.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Angel Alejandro Hernandez, 33, of Green River was arrested April 11 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
