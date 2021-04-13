SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Stephanie Lee Schoenewald, 36, of Farson was arrested April 12 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Chris Lee Haverly, 65, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was arrested April 12 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/