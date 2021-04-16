SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Anthony Ray Ortega, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested April 15 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense.
Taylor Wade Mitchell, 27, of Green River was arrested April 15 on a warrant for alleged possession of schedule II substances.
Katrina Ann Maynard, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested April 15 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of forged writings.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Dale C. Pohl, 32, of Green River was arrested April 15 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Manuel Gerardo Mendoza Frias, 28, of Zacatecas was booked April 15 on an ICE hold.
