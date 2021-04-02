SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Emiliya Ilgizyarovma Khisamova, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested April 1 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; breach of peace; interfering with and attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Isaac Donald Barber, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested April 1 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, for 31-5-229 or 31-5-233; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
Vasyl Kuzmych, 56, of River Grove, Illinois, was arrested April 1 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Nathaniel Robert Zimmerly, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested April 1 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Yaisel Torres Gongora, 21, was booked April 1 on an ICE hold.
Aleksandr Mallaev, 47, was booked April 1 on an ICE hold.
Manuel Ballesteros Ruiz, 43, was booked April 1 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current