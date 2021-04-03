Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

William Orville Hays, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested April 2 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; and exceeding posted speed limits, 11 to 15 miles per hour over. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Albert Kent Dewailly, 61, of Green River was arrested April 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

OTHR: 

Sean Dean Thomas, 49, of Farson was arrested April 2 on a warrant.

