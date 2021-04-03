SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
William Orville Hays, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested April 2 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, third offense; and exceeding posted speed limits, 11 to 15 miles per hour over.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Albert Kent Dewailly, 61, of Green River was arrested April 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
OTHR:
Sean Dean Thomas, 49, of Farson was arrested April 2 on a warrant.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current