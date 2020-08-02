SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Brian Richard Thomson, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 1 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; strangulation of a household member, blocking the nose or mouth; and false imprisonment.
Yadianis Columbie Legra, 21, of Miami, Florida was arrested Aug. 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense.
Brandon Grenier, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 1 for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.
Taurean Lashone Humphrey, 37, of Moody, Alabama was arrested Aug. 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, two counts; and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense.
Toby Dale Brady, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 1 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Joseph William Bingman, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 1 for allegedly having liquor on the breath as a minor, second offense.
For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.