SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Adela Rae Maes, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jackson Riley Gladue, 19, of Green River was arrested Aug. 3 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged wrongful taking or disposing of property, less than $1,000.
William Russell Winn, 42, of Green River was arrested Aug. 3 for alleged public intoxication.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Justin Michael Kontz, 18, of Green River was arrested Aug. 3 for allegedly having a measurable blood alcohol content as a minor.
