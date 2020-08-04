Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Adela Rae Maes

Adela Rae Maes

Adela Rae Maes, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Aug. 3 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly shoplifting and concealing, first offense.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jackson Riley Gladue

Jackson Riley Gladue

Jackson Riley Gladue, 19, of Green River was arrested Aug. 3 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged wrongful taking or disposing of property, less than $1,000.

William Russell Winn

William Russell Winn

William Russell Winn, 42, of Green River was arrested Aug. 3 for alleged public intoxication. 

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Justin Michael Kontz

Justin Michael Kontz

Justin Michael Kontz, 18, of Green River was arrested Aug. 3 for allegedly having a measurable blood alcohol content as a minor.

For a complete roster, click on "Jail Roster" under the "Records" tab at www.rocketminer.com.

comments powered by Disqus