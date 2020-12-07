Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Kaetlyn Christine Sinn

Kaetlyn Christine Sinn, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Dec. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; and failing to obey stop signs. 

Luciano Gabriel Rivas

Luciano Gabriel Rivas, 22, of Ogden, Utah, was arrested Dec. 6 for alleged drunk in public, first offense; and resisting or interfering with lawful arrest.

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Dustin Ray Cleary

Dustin Ray Cleary, 33, of Green River was arrested Dec. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; expired or improper vehicle registration; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense. 

Micah Laird Brandner

Micah Laird Brandner, 45, of Green River was arrested Dec. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Bana W. Nong

Bana W. Nong, 37, of Stockton, California, was arrested Dec. 6 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; and not having a driver's license. 

Timothy Wayne Hayes

Timothy Wayne Hayes, 58, of Clarissa, Minnesota, was arrested Dec. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.

Joanna Jane Stephenson

Joanna Jane Stephenson, 31, of Green River was arrested Dec. 6 for allegedly speeding, six or more miles per hour over; using multiple beam lamps as an oncoming vehicle; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.

