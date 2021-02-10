SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Philips Edward Girouard, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 10 for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order; on a failure to appear warrant for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000; and on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current