SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrest was reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Philips Edward Girouard, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 10 for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order; on a failure to appear warrant for alleged shoplifting, less than $1,000; and on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense. 

