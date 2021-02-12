Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Nicholas Pierre Leveque, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 10 for allegedly speeding, exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, six or more miles per hour over; and driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense. 

Solon Joseph Bing, 36, of Pinedale was arrested Feb. 11 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and speeding, six or more miles per hour over.

