Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Jose Octavio Dearcos

Jose Octavio Dearcos

Jose Octavio Dearcos, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 12 on warrants for alleged contempt of court for the child protection act, two counts.

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:

Shawn Philip Troska

Shawn Philip Troska

Shawn Philip Troska, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

comments powered by Disqus