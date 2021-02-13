SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jose Octavio Dearcos, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 12 on warrants for alleged contempt of court for the child protection act, two counts.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Shawn Philip Troska, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 12 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and failing to provide proof of liability coverage.
