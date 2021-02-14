SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Elicia Marie Maldonado Hall, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 13 for alleged burglary from a vehicle; and unauthorized use of vehicles.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amber Rene Hemsley, 27, of Green River was arrested Feb. 13 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Bryan McKinley Davis, 44, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was arrested Feb. 13 for allegedly being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current