SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Elicia Marie Maldonado Hall, 30, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 13 for alleged burglary from a vehicle; and unauthorized use of vehicles. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Amber Rene Hemsley, 27, of Green River was arrested Feb. 13 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Bryan McKinley Davis, 44, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was arrested Feb. 13 for allegedly being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

