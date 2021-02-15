SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Michael Scott Conrad, 59, of Pine Haven, Wyoming, was arrested Feb. 14 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Zachary Robert Lopez, 20, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was arrested Feb. 14 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; possession of a controlled substance in liquid form, less than 3/10 gram, first offense; property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; and interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Malon Brent Elliott, 41, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was arrested Feb. 14 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Hayden Riley Noble, 21, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 14 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a combination of substances, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current