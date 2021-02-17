Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Isidore Sabastian Lewallen, 39, of Casper was arrested Feb. 16 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat.

Daniel John Riggs, 33, of Newcastle was arrested Feb. 16 on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, third offense within 10 years. 

Stanley Eugene Kitchens, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 16 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged interference with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

Treina Lynn Montoya, 38, of Fort Bridger was arrested Feb. 16 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of a Schedule I or II narcotic drug.

