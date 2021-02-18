SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert R. Montes, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 17 for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication, second offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jesse James Cruz, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 17 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged aggravated assault and battery, causing bodily injury to a pregnant woman.
Richard Gilbert Porter, 43, of Green River was arrested Feb. 17 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current