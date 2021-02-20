Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Shasta Dawn Arcand, 25, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 19 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; taking controlled substances or liquor into jails, penal institutions, or mental hospitals; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000. 

DCI:

Juliana Reyes, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 19 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

