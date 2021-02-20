SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kimberly Rae Ensign, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving, resulting in a crash.
Damon Lee Goldman, 41, of Rock springs was arrested Feb. 20 for alleged drunk in public, first offense.
Shane Arnold Aviles, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 20 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; a problem with head lamps in a motor vehicle; and failing to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current