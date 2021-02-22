SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Nicholas Rick Anderson, 31, of Green River was arrested Feb. 21 for alleged possession of forged writings, two counts; forgery of a permit, altering a writing without authority; and attempt, substantial step.
Jessica Maria Lewis, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense, two counts.
Jason Lee Menerey, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; not using lighted lamps and illuminating devices; and emerging from an alley, building, private road or driveway.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Thomas Edward Nickelson, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current