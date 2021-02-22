Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Nicholas Rick Anderson

Nicholas Rick Anderson

Nicholas Rick Anderson, 31, of Green River was arrested Feb. 21 for alleged possession of forged writings, two counts; forgery of a permit, altering a writing without authority; and attempt, substantial step.

Jessica Maria Lewis

Jessica Maria Lewis

Jessica Maria Lewis, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense, two counts.

Jason Lee Menerey

Jason Lee Menerey

Jason Lee Menerey, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; not using lighted lamps and illuminating devices; and emerging from an alley, building, private road or driveway.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Thomas Edward Nickelson

Thomas Edward Nickelson

Thomas Edward Nickelson, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

comments powered by Disqus