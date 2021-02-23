SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Shadee Lee Gardner, 31, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 23 for allegedly endangering children, entering and remaining where methamphetamine is being stored or manufactured, two counts.
Katrina Ann Maynard, 19, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 23 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged possession of forged writings.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jacqueline Shalayne Tamar Sherwood, 40, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 23 on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current