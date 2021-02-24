SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jessica Suzanne Hein, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 24 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Philips Edward Girouard, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 24 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
John David Daleuski, 46, of Rocklin, California was arrested Feb. 24 on long form warrants for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, fourth offense within 10 years; driving without an interlock device, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Brian Richard Thomson, 42, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 24 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT:
Justin Ross Dana, 50, of Jamestown was arrested Feb. 24 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Asuncion Garcia Tapia, 54, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was booked Feb. 24 on an ICE hold.
Jorge Morales Torres, 47, was booked Feb. 24 on an ICE hold.
Gabriel Gutierrez Perez, 35, was booked Feb. 24 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current