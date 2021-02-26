Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Mindy Lou Andreatta Davis

Stevven Doyle Reed

Lashelle Patrice Pitney

Andy Landis Watkins

Janalee Diane Hutchinson

