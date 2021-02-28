SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Robert Cassidy Jones, 39, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, second offense within 10 years; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense; failure to provide proof of liability coverage; following more closely than is reasonable and prudent; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Jimmy Thomas Mullins, 38, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 for alleged unauthorized use of vehicles; unlawful entry into an occupied structure; burglary; attempt, substantial step; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; criminal entry; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; and on a warrant for alleged criminal trespass, personal communication.
Steven Eugene Dillon, 46, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 27 on a warrant for alleged attempts and conspiracies.
