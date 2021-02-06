SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Amanda Danielle Raines, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; failing to maintain liability coverage, second offense; driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; disobeying circular red traffic control signals; and a problem with tail lamps.
Justin Scott Krankey, 51, of Green River was arrested Feb. 6 on a warrant for alleged forgery, making/completing/executing/issuing a permit.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Daniel Baum, 45, of Heber City, Utah, was arrested Feb. 6 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current.