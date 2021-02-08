SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jaime Scott Lewis, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 7 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Keith Michael Persavich, 35, of Green River was arrested Feb. 7 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current