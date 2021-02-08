Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jaime Scott Lewis

Jaime Scott Lewis

Jaime Scott Lewis, 43, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 7 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.  

Keith Michael Persavich

Keith Michael Persavich

Keith Michael Persavich, 35, of Green River was arrested Feb. 7 on a warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

comments powered by Disqus