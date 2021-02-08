Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Diana Ruby Wickersham

Diana Ruby Wickersham, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, first offense; possessing an open container while operating a motor vehicle; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving resulting in a crash.

Bryan Ronald Foster

Bryan Ronald Foster, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on a long form warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jay Earl Barnson

Jay Earl Barnson, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, third offense; possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, third offense; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, third offense. 

Maegan Nicole Monrroy

Maegan Nicole Monrroy, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on probation/parole violation warrants for alleged property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; and intentional abuse, neglect, or abandonment of a vulnerable adult. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S  OFFICE:

Shawn P. Troska

Shawn P. Troska, 55, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense. 

Clayton Boyd Seamons

Clayton Boyd Seamons, 20, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on a warrant for alleged theft, more than $1,000. 

Christine Louise Risley

Christine Louise Risley, 50, of Rock Springs was arrested Feb. 8 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, third offense within 10 years. 

Shanz Mark Leonelli

Shanz Mark Leonelli, 43, of Grantsville, Utah, was arrested Feb. 8 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

