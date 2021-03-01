Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Cody Lee Bowles

Cody Lee Bowles, 45, of Green River was arrested Feb. 28 on a bond violation warrant for alleged stalking, any type of communication.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Jonathan Irvin Mickelson

Jonathan Irvin Mickelson, 58, of Big Piney was arrested Feb. 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense. 

Leo Duane Bullshoe

Leo Duane Bullshoe, 56, of Tama, Iowa, was arrested Feb. 28 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

