SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Cody Lee Bowles, 45, of Green River was arrested Feb. 28 on a bond violation warrant for alleged stalking, any type of communication.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jonathan Irvin Mickelson, 58, of Big Piney was arrested Feb. 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; and failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
Leo Duane Bullshoe, 56, of Tama, Iowa, was arrested Feb. 28 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current