SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Richard Steven Sains, 61, of Rock Springs was arrested March 12 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years; and not having a driver's license. 

Dniel Earl Dunigan, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested March 12 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged forgery of a permit, altering writing without authority. 

