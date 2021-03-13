SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Richard Steven Sains, 61, of Rock Springs was arrested March 12 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years; and not having a driver's license.
Dniel Earl Dunigan, 49, of Rock Springs was arrested March 12 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged forgery of a permit, altering writing without authority.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current