Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Sherman Kent Maxey

Sherman Kent Maxey

Sherman Kent Maxey, 60, of Rock Springs was arrested March 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving. 

GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Matthew Ray Brown

Matthew Ray Brown

Matthew Ray Brown, 38, of Green River was arrested March 13 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense. 

Braxton James Smith

Braxton James Smith

Braxton James Smith, 25, of Green River was arrested March 13 for alleged public intoxication.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

comments powered by Disqus