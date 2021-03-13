SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Sherman Kent Maxey, 60, of Rock Springs was arrested March 13 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Matthew Ray Brown, 38, of Green River was arrested March 13 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
Braxton James Smith, 25, of Green River was arrested March 13 for alleged public intoxication.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current