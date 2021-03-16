SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Bonnie Jo Ritter, 59, of Rock Springs was arrested March 15 for alleged drunk in public, third offense.
Joseph Daniel Magana, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 15 on a warrant.
Charles Alvin Doan, 57, of Olympia, Washington, was arrested March 15 for alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; and driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, first offense.
Kaleb Michael Deon Keith, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested March 15 for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense; alleged failure to provide proof of liability coverage; a problem with head lamps in a motor vehicle; and possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Anthony Scott Greene, 26, of Rock Springs was arrested March 15 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Michael Roy Harriell, 37, of Helena, Montana, was arrested March 15 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current