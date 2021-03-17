SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Mark Anthony Means, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested March 16 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Amber Marie Hinton, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 16 on a P&P hold for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jose Antonio Izarraras, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested March 16 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
Steven Ray Harvey, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested March 16 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Zachary Robert Lopez, 20, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was arrested March 16 on a REACT arrest for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and reckless driving.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current