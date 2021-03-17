Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Mark Anthony Means, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested March 16 for allegedly driving with a license that is canceled, suspended, or revoked, second offense; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.

Amber Marie Hinton, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 16 on a P&P hold for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Jose Antonio Izarraras, 34, of Rock Springs was arrested March 16 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years. 

Steven Ray Harvey, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested March 16 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense. 

Zachary Robert Lopez, 20, of Flagstaff, Arizona, was arrested March 16 on a REACT arrest for alleged property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and reckless driving. 

