SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Wade Marin Prehn, 46, of Green River was arrested March 18 on a bond violation warrant for alleged terroristic threats.
Michelle Robin Johnson, 49, of Green River was arrested March 18 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court orders.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Jesse Greer Hatch, 41, of Reliance was arrested March 18 on a REACT arrest for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, second offense within 10 years.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Jesus Mejia Valdez, 35, of Gooding, Idaho, was booked March 18 on an ICE hold.
German Gonzalez Mesa, 22, of West Valley City, Utah, was booked March 18 on an ICE hold.
Aurelio Martinez Lucena, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was booked March 18 on an ICE hold.
Jose Antonio Partida Martinez, 47, was booked March 18 on an ICE hold.
Jorge Jesus Rodriguez Gutierrez, 24, was booked March 18 on an ICE hold.
Marco Antonio Villanueva Saldgado, 49, was booked March 18 on an ICE hold.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current