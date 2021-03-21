SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Justin R. Jones, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 21 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.
Kirk William Stone, 47, of Rock Springs was arrested March 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, second offense; failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense; and failing to maintain a single lane while driving.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Roxanne Marie Savedra, 39, of Green River was arrested March 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Raymundo Diaz Cares, 18, of Hammond, California, was arrested March 21 for allegedly using or being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Allen Roy Bittner, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
ROCK SPRINGS MUNICIPAL COURT:
Kevin Lorentzen, 37, of Rock Springs was arrested March 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years.
GREEN RIVER MUNICIPAL COURT:
Troy Alma Poulsen, 56, of Green River was arrested March 21 for allegedly driving while under the influence, physical control, second offense within 10 years.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current