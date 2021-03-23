Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jerry Nicholas Callahan

Jerry Nicholas Callahan, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested March 23 for alleged theft, more than $1,000. 

Steven Alan Rice

Steven Alan Rice, 41, of Green River was arrested March 23 for alleged aggravated robbery, inflicting bodily injury; theft, more than $1,000, two counts; failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury, two counts; burglary from a vehicle; criminal entry; property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense. 

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Zakkery Wayne Higginbotham

Zakkery Wayne Higginbotham, 31, of Gillette was arrested March 23 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. 

Michael Brandon Mount

Michael Brandon Mount, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 23 on a remand to custody arrest.

Stanley Eugene Kitchens

Stanley Eugene Kitchens, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested March 23 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

Michael S. Robinson

Michael S. Robinson, 50, of Doniphan, Missouri, was arrested March 23 on an NCIC warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.

DCI:

Alex Rasmussen

Alex Rasmussen, 24, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested March 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense, three counts; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.

