SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jerry Nicholas Callahan, 45, of Rock Springs was arrested March 23 for alleged theft, more than $1,000.
Steven Alan Rice, 41, of Green River was arrested March 23 for alleged aggravated robbery, inflicting bodily injury; theft, more than $1,000, two counts; failing the duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle or property; reckless endangering of death or serious bodily injury, two counts; burglary from a vehicle; criminal entry; property destruction and defacement, more than $1,000; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Zakkery Wayne Higginbotham, 31, of Gillette was arrested March 23 for allegedly endangering children, permitting a child to remain in an area with methamphetamine; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; and on a bond violation warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Brandon Mount, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 23 on a remand to custody arrest.
Stanley Eugene Kitchens, 48, of Rock Springs was arrested March 23 for allegedly interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Michael S. Robinson, 50, of Doniphan, Missouri, was arrested March 23 on an NCIC warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of narcotic drugs.
DCI:
Alex Rasmussen, 24, of West Valley, Utah, was arrested March 23 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense, three counts; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
