SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Victor Joel Hernandez, 24, of Rock Springs was arrested March 24 on a bond violation warrant for alleged domestic battery, first offense; and on a probation/parole violation warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Darren Matthew Olson, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 24 on a failure to pay fine warrant for alleged contempt of court, violating a court order; and on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
Mark Anthony Means, 29, of Rock Springs was arrested March 24 for alleged criminal entry; property destruction and defacement, less than $1,000; and on an arrest and hold order for alleged probation/parole violation.
Sarah Renne Hoch, 41, of Rock Springs was arrested March 24 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense, two counts; and possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current