Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Roger Tyre Jones

Roger Tyre Jones

Roger Tyre Jones, 68, of Rock Springs was arrested March 26 for alleged blackmail, threatening bodily injury or property; and arson in the third degree, placing another in danger of bodily injury. 

Tommy Gene Vensor

Tommy Gene Vensor

Tommy Gene Vensor, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 26 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.

Lindsey Dawn Oneill

Lindsey Dawn Oneill

Lindsey Dawn Oneill, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested March 26 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense. 

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

comments powered by Disqus