SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Roger Tyre Jones, 68, of Rock Springs was arrested March 26 for alleged blackmail, threatening bodily injury or property; and arson in the third degree, placing another in danger of bodily injury.
Tommy Gene Vensor, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 26 on a failure to appear warrant for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
Lindsey Dawn Oneill, 18, of Rock Springs was arrested March 26 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged failure to maintain liability coverage as the owner, first offense.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current