SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Micheal Douglas Long, 33, of Rock Springs was arrested March 26 for alleged strangulation of a household member, pressure on neck or throat; and knowingly obstructing or interfering with the completion of an emergency call.
Dwayne Scott Campbell, 35, of Rock Springs was arrested March 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; failing to provide proof of liability coverage as the driver; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; and going 6 to 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limits.
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Spencer Scott Greene, 24, of Green River was arrested March 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Matthew Michael Sowles, 43, of Vermontville, Michigan, was arrested March 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Shayla Marie Sandoval, 23, of Saratoga was arrested March 27 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; failing to maintain a single lane while driving; not wearing a seat belt as the driver; and improper windshields and wipers, having an obstructed view.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current