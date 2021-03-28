SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:
ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Jeremiah Luke McNurlin, 38, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was arrested March 28 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; not safely using turning movements and required signals; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest.
Edward Paul Fisher, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested March 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and exceeding posted speed limits, 11 to 15 miles per hour over.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Lance Martrell Cope, 35, of Saginaw, Michigan, was arrested March 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and manufacture or delivery of a narcotic drug.
For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current