Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Jeremiah Luke McNurlin

Jeremiah Luke McNurlin

Jeremiah Luke McNurlin, 38, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was arrested March 28 for allegedly fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; possessing an open alcoholic beverage as the operator of the vehicle, first offense; not safely using turning movements and required signals; possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces, first offense; driving while under the influence of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, first offense; and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest. 

Edward Paul Fisher

Edward Paul Fisher

Edward Paul Fisher, 44, of Rock Springs was arrested March 28 for allegedly driving while under the influence, first offense; and exceeding posted speed limits, 11 to 15 miles per hour over.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Lance Martrell Cope

Lance Martrell Cope

Lance Martrell Cope, 35, of Saginaw, Michigan, was arrested March 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance; interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest; and manufacture or delivery of a narcotic drug.

For a complete roster, visit https://sweetwater911.org/apps/jailroster/?page=current

comments powered by Disqus