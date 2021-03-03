SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests and holds were reported:
GREEN RIVER POLICE DEPARTMENT:
Kenneth William Ward, 39, of Green River was arrested March 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:
Alfredo Ramirez Bravo, 28, of Delano, California, was arrested March 2 on a probation/parole violation warrant for alleged manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Kirk Marshall Headley, 37, of North Highlands, California, was arrested March 2 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance in powder or crystal form, less than 3 grams, first offense; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to maintain liability coverage, first offense.
WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL:
Lian Kap Thang, 37, of Pflugerville, Texas, was arrested March 2 for allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, incapable of safely driving, first offense.
IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT:
Ali Amarir, 23, of Lehi, Utah, was booked March 2 on an ICE hold.
Joel Olivas Perez, 32, of Moroni, Utah, was booked March 2 on an ICE hold.
