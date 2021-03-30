Sweetwater county arrests logo

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following arrests were reported:

ROCK SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT:

Ronald Alan Halstead, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 29 for alleged domestic battery, first offense.

Promyce Jayden Aulger, 22, of Rock Springs was arrested March 29 on a failure to appear warrant for alleged unlawful use of a credit card without consent, less than $1,000. 

Maynor Contreras, 32, of Rock Springs was arrested March 29 for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failing to maintain liability coverage, first offense; not having a driver's license; and disobeying flashing red signals.

SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE:

Wesley Scott Cassidy, 25, of Riverton was arrested March 29 on a warrant.

Nikko Angelo Bueti, 24, of Red Bluff, California, was arrested March 29 on long form warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance; and exceeding 75 miles per hour on the interstate, six or more miles per hour over.

